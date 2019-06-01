Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $38,358,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,169,000.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NASDAQ ELAN opened at $31.28 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

