Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 462.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at $178,145,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,555. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PE opened at $17.83 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsley Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

