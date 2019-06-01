PLATINCOIN (PLC) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $19.39 or 0.00226790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins and its circulating supply is 700,000 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

