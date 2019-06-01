PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,630,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $313,772,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth $108,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. acquired 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

