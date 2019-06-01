PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $32.83 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $169.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

