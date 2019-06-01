Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Portman Ridge Finance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

PTMN opened at $2.70 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 88.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.