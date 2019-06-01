Profile Utility Token (PUT) Price Up 206.1% This Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 206.1% higher against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $364,458.00 and approximately $130,339.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00070396 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008472 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00191836 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006299 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

