Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Prologis by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 35,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prologis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 88,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

PLD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.21 million. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

