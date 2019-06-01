Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,704,000 after buying an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

