Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Increased by William Blair (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2020 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $186.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.23.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $165.59 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $1,054,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,344 shares of company stock valued at $79,873,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

