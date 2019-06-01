Quark Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Quark has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $971,895.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 258,546,357 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.