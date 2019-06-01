Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,212,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,127,115,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,934,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,255,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,041,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $71.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/ramsay-stattman-vela-price-inc-lowers-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.