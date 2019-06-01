Raymond James & Associates Has $6.06 Million Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $27.08 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

