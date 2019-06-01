Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,502 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,502 Shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-sells-8502-shares-of-duff-and-phelps-global-utlity-inm-fd-inc-dpg.html.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.