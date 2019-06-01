Regenxbio (RGNX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regenxbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Shares of RGNX opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $877,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,481 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

