Renishaw (RSW) Cut to Sell at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Investec currently has GBX 3,745 ($48.94) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective (down previously from GBX 5,900 ($77.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Renishaw to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,570 ($59.72) in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,050 ($52.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,600 ($60.11)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,423 ($44.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,704 ($48.40)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 3,720.43 ($48.61).

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 3,910 ($51.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,745 ($75.07).

In other Renishaw news, insider Geoff McFarland bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,792 ($49.55) per share, with a total value of £113,760 ($148,647.59). Also, insider William Lee bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,793 ($49.56) per share, for a total transaction of £37,930 ($49,562.26).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

