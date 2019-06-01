Reviewing BofI (BOFI) and FSB Bancorp (FSBC)

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) and FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of BofI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BofI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of FSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BofI and FSB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BofI 0 0 2 0 3.00 FSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BofI presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given BofI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BofI is more favorable than FSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BofI and FSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BofI N/A N/A N/A FSB Bancorp 0.51% 0.25% 0.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BofI and FSB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BofI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FSB Bancorp $15.26 million 2.30 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

FSB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BofI.

Summary

FSB Bancorp beats BofI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

FSB Bancorp Company Profile

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits. It also originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; and other loans consisting of automobile, passbook, overdraft protection, and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece in the Rochester metropolitan area, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

