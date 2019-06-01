Reviewing Community First Bancshares (CFBI) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (FCBI)

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community First Bancshares $16.20 million 4.56 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 1.96 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Community First Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community First Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Community First Bancshares has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Community First Bancshares and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community First Bancshares 8.07% 1.76% 0.44% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 14.58% 8.95% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Community First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) beats Community First Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through its main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; and loan production offices in Watkinsville and Braselton, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

