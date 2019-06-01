Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $554,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.73. 522,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,116. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $179.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

