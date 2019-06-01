Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,926,000 after buying an additional 964,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,874,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,224,000 after buying an additional 218,725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,364.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,932,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,236,000 after buying an additional 544,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,773,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,195,000 after buying an additional 235,923 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 5,521 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $512,459.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 8,985 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $832,909.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,182 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock worth $2,641,092. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,905. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

