Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Achieves $16.71 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, C2CX, OKEx and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $1.37 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027602 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,610,593 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, C2CX, Bancor Network, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

