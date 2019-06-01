Robotina Market Capitalization Reaches $24.97 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Robotina has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market cap of $24.97 million and $80,345.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00387800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.02256794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00161690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004073 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,654,310 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

