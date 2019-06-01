Rotala Plc (ROL) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.78 Per Share

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.92. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. Rotala has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.98 ($0.78).

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

