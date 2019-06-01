Roth Capital Raises Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target to $58.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,128 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 93.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Upland Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.