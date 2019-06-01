Royce & Associates LP Has $8.67 Million Stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,937.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,354,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,288,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $306.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $116,633.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,092.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,560 shares of company stock worth $768,243. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

