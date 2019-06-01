SAP SE (SAP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 30.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.90.

SAP stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $130.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.6961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

