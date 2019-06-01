Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Receives $24.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

