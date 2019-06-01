Saratoga Investment (SAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE SAR opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

