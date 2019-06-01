Savannah Resources (SAV) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SAV opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38. Savannah Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.