SciPlay (SCPL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M. Mendel Pinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 759,500 shares of company stock worth $11,904,675 in the last ninety days.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

