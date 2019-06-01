Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $73.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,134.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,320,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,153,000 after purchasing an additional 324,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,956,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,021,000 after purchasing an additional 313,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 272,351 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 466,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

