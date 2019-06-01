Secureworks (SCWX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

Secureworks stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Secureworks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Secureworks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 855,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Secureworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Secureworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Secureworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Secureworks by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

