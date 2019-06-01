ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider David Schneider Sells 3,559 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $957,655.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Schneider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.50, for a total value of $656,751.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $805,772.28.

On Monday, April 15th, David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.07, for a total value of $795,424.13.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total value of $829,602.00.

On Friday, March 15th, David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total value of $786,624.83.

On Thursday, February 28th, David Schneider sold 2,373 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $569,923.41.

NYSE NOW opened at $261.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.65, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.45. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $281.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $788.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider David Schneider Sells 3,559 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/servicenow-inc-now-insider-david-schneider-sells-3559-shares.html.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.