SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Ames National Co. (ATLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ames National by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $247.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
