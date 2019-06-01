SHIELD Achieves Market Cap of $792,664.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. SHIELD has a total market cap of $792,664.00 and approximately $1,495.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,594.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.87 or 0.03124682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.05121047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.01321138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.01088817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00101243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.01019178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00336668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019924 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

