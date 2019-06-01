Signal Token (SIG) Price Tops $0.0450 on Top Exchanges

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the dollar. Signal Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.09 or 0.08519469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037659 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Signal Token Coin Profile

Signal Token (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signal Token Coin Trading

Signal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

