Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Xilinx by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,928 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,137,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $95,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Xilinx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,020 shares of company stock valued at $896,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

