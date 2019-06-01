Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Simmons First National by 56.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

