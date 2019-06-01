SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on SpartanNash and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

