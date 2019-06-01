SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 2.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $275.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

