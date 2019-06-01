SRC Energy (SRCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SRCI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Ifs Securities raised SRC Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SRC Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SRC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.87.

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,333,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 373,603 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

