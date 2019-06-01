State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $420.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.18 and a 1-year high of $488.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

