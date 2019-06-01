Stella-Jones Inc (SJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

In related news, Director George J. Bunze sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$113,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$385,305.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 5.90. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.40 and a 12 month high of C$48.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$432.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 2.7399998859334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.