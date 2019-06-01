Steven C. Zola Sells 100 Shares of Winmark Co. (WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven C. Zola sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $17,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,809.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $164.84 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $138.13 and a 12 month high of $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $635.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 207.22%. The company had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Winmark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 53,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steven C. Zola Sells 100 Shares of Winmark Co. (WINA) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/steven-c-zola-sells-100-shares-of-winmark-co-wina-stock.html.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.