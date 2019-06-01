Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,081 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 369.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 480,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,825. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

