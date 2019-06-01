Stratford Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Stratford Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

