Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $12.11 Million Position in Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,585,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,840,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 544.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 219,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 3.84.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 99.44% and a net margin of 2,107.83%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

