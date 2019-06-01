SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $419,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,203.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

STI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

NYSE:STI opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

