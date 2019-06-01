SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target Raised to $289.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $279.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $21.49 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.49.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $201.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.01, for a total value of $52,226.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,183 shares of company stock worth $2,213,623. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

