Swiss National Bank Has $125.81 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $125,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. 2,892,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,126. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

